Former ‘Home Improvement’ star sentenced in woman’s assault in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI/CNN) – Former “Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan has pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault.
The 39-year-old was arrested in October in Eugene, Oregon for strangling the woman he was living with at the time.
As part of his plea agreement, six other charges were dropped.
Bryan has been sentenced to three years of probation and agreed never to contact the victim.
Prosecutors said he lives part-time in Oregon and California where he’s a film and television producer.
Bryan is known for his role as Brad Taylor on Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999.