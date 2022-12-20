Former Oregon anesthesiologist accused of sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. – The FBI is looking for anyone who may have been victimized by a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist.

Prosecutors said court documents show that on or about July 5, 2019, Andrew Davoodian was on an aircraft departing from Portland when he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old victim.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“These allegations are extremely distressing and tragically, we believe there could be more victims of sexual abuse,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are now urgently seeking to identify any other victims as a result. One of our primary goals at the FBI is to protect our most vulnerable, our children. If anyone believes they may have been the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew Davoodian, please contact the FBI immediately. We are here to help those who have been victimized, while we also protect others from further harm.”

If you have any information about this case, call the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181.