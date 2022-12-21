2 deaths confirmed in N. California earthquake

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Two deaths in Northern California are being attributed to a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit overnight.

The quake rocked the area around Humboldt County just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the epicenter near Ferndale.

Authorities said they’re not sure about how many people were injured, but they have confirmed two deaths are being associated with the earthquake, identified as a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old who were unable to get timely medical care because their emergency happened at the time of the quake.

Aftershocks are continuing to jolt the area.

Director of the California Office of Emergency Services Mark Ghilarducci said, “Following the 6.4 we’ve had up to 80 now aftershocks, the largest being a 4.6 which happened in and around Rio Dell. It appears Rio Dell sustained some of the hardest hit areas but there’s still assessment going on in Ferndale which is also close to the epicenter and we also know there were some water main breaks and other kinds of things in the town of Fortuna.”

Ghilarducci added, “There was a notice issued by the National Tsunami Information Center based in Alaska, the warning center in Palmer, Alaska advising that there was no threat of a Tsunami because the earthquake was offshore.”