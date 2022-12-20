Central Point man killed in single-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The driver who died after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County has been publicly identified.

Oregon State Police said at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 81-year-old James Robertson of Central Point was driving a red Nissan Frontier on Highway 234. When Robertson reached milepost 11 north of Table Rock Road, his vehicle reportedly drifted onto the shoulder and struck a driveway embankment.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

No further information was provided,