Former Oregon Rep. Nearman pleads guilty in state capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. – The now-former Oregon representative accused of letting armed protesters inside the state’s capitol building pleaded guilty to official misconduct.
The Republican former legislator from Independence, Oregon appeared to intentionally let a group of protesters into the locked capitol building this past December.
Video later surfaced of Nearman apparently coaching a group of people on how to enter the capitol. “We’re setting up Operation Hall Pass,” he could be heard saying. “Which I don’t know anything about, and if you accuse me of knowing something about it, I’ll deny it.”
In a historic vote this summer, Nearman was the first person ever expelled from the Oregon State Legislature in its 160-year history. He was the only person voting to keep himself in the legislature.
On Tuesday morning, Nearman pleaded guilty to a charge misdemeanor charge of official misconduct in the first degree in connection with the incident. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed by a Marion County judge.
Nearman was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay $2,900 in fines and legal fees. KGW reports Nearman was told to complete 80 hours of community service in restitution for the crime.