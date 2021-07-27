Medford’s Dylan Wu wins Korn Ferry event, secures spot on PGA TOUR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Dylan Wu will be representing his home city of Medford this fall as a member on the PGA TOUR.
The Saint Mary’s grad won his first Korn Ferry event at the Price Cutter Championship over the weekend. Despite a nearly three hour rain delay. he finished by two strokes with a score of 261, and won the top prize money of $108,000.
Wu, 25, says it felt like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders after winning the event.
“I’m excited to be playing out there this fall, I‘ve been dreaming about it ever since I was a kid,” Wu told NBC5. “I know there’s a lot of people back in Medford, rooting for me and yeah its pretty surreal.”
Wu played collegiate golf at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He tied for 31st in his US Open debut back in June, and said at the time said it would help him moving forward.
Wu currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. He still has a few more events left and will compete in his first PGA TOUR event in September.
“To finally make it and to be at the highest level, is why I practice everyday,” Wu said. “This is just a small step and I hope to be out there for the next 25 plus years. I just want to keep getting better and to stay on the PGA TOUR for the rest of my life.”
