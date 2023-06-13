SOU professor presents research at UN conference

ASHLAND, Ore. – A professor at Southern Oregon University presented research at a United Nations conference last month.

Alison burke, a criminology and criminal justice professor at SOU, traveled to Vienna, Austria to present her research in restorative justice.

She was invited to the 32nd session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Burke was joined by two other criminal justice professors in the US.

Her particular presentation was titled “Harmed people hurt people: Seeing the offender as the victim through a restorative lens.”

