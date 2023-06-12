Former President Trump travels to Florida to face federal court arraignment

(NBC) – Former President Donald Trump is traveling from New Jersey to Miami Monday to appear for his arraignment in federal court.

Trump will be facing dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.

Trump’s appearance in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

Unlike a New York case, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.

After a series of rain showers swept through South Florida Monday, a small group of Trump supporters braved the humid, sweltering temperatures to greet the former president as he arrived at his Doral Resort and Golf Course ahead of his federal arraignment.

Trump urged his supporters to participate in a planned protest at the Miami courthouse where he is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Trump’s call to his supporters comes as he has escalated rhetoric against special counsel Jack Smith, who Trump called “deranged” as he baselessly accused prosecutors of being a part of a political hit job against him.

