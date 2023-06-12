Firefighters extinguish 2 weekend fires in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters responded to two fires over the weekend in Douglas County.

Douglas Forest Protective Association says the first fire happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in Days Creek. Called the Ferguson Lane Fire, crews were able to put out and mop up the 13.4 acre fire by 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Sunday, DFPA says crews responded to a wildland fire around 12:45 p.m. near Roseburg. By the time DFPA arrived, Douglas County Fire District 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District had the fire knocked down. The scene was cleared at 1:45 p.m. The acreage for this fire was not reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Douglas County is in fire season as of Friday, June 9. Public and industrial use restrictions are currently in effect.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.