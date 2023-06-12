Jury finds Pacific Power liable in devastating Oregon wildfires

WATCH: Verdict reached in lawsuit against Pacific Power over Oregon 2020 wildfires

Pacific Power released a statement that said it plans to appeal the verdict. The Portland utility said in part:

“As a result of the historic and tragic wind event of Labor Day 2020, many of our fellow Oregonians suffered losses to their homes, businesses and communities. Regardless of the outcome, a trial will never fully restore what was lost. We are proud to have told the story of our incredible employees, who meet the call to service every day in support of our communities and customers and did so in the face of the preexisting, lightning caused Beachie Creek fire that roared into the Santiam Canyon causing widespread damage that weekend.

The company plans to pursue appeals, and we are confident we will prevail.”

PacifiCorp, one of several utilities owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t shut off power to its 600,000 customers during the windstorm over Labor Day weekend in 2020 despite warnings from then-Gov. Kate Brown’s chief-of-staff and top fire officials, plaintiffs alleged. Its lines have been implicated in multiple blazes, one of which started in its California service territory and burned into Oregon.

This case could set precedent for power companies in the future, and their liability for wildfires when given notice of dangerous wind storms.