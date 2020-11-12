Home
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News has learned.

The former Trump campaign manager and long-time ally has been closely involved in the president’s election legal challenges.

Lewandowski most recently appeared in Philadelphia with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi, and others for a news conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Lewandowski is the latest in the Trump circle to test positive for COVID.

According to a source, Lewandowski is “feeling fine.”

