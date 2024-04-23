Former Yakima cop suspected of double homicide, child abduction

Author: KGW Staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Officers are searching for a man accused of murdering two people and kidnapping a 1-year-old in eastern Washington. West Richland police received a tip that he was possibly sighted on Hayden Island in North Portland.
A clerk at a Plaid Pantry on Hayden Island told police that he may have seen the suspect, 39-year-old Elias Huizar, at the store just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) said Portland police alerted them about the potential sighting, and that Huizar was possibly driving a black sedan. The clerk said Huizar bought a drink at the store around 12:42 a.m. and also reported seeing a child in the backseat of his vehicle, according to Portland police.
Police searched the area but did not find Huizar, the 1-year-old or the vehicle.
Around 8:45 a.m., deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Exit 30 off Interstate 84, near Benson State Park. A person reported seeing a vehicle that possibly matched information in the Amber Alert out of Washington. Law enforcement responded to the area, but did not find the vehicle.
WRPD initially said they were looking for a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington license plates CBZ4745.
Huizar is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-wife on Monday outside an elementary school in West Richland, about three-and-a-half hours outside Portland in the Tri-Cities area. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. outside William Wiley Elementary, according to WRPD.
Police then served a search warrant at Huizar’s home and found the body of a second victim, WRPD said. The woman has not been publicly identified, but she was believed to be Huizar’s girlfriend.
Huizar is believed to have kidnapped the 1-year-old, Roman Huizar, and could be heading to Mexico. An Amber Alert was issued on Monday night.
WRPD is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference.
Huizar was due in court on Monday for allegedly raping a teen girl in February. According to court documents, police learned that Huizar’s underage girlfriend reportedly caught him sexually assaulting her 16-year-old friend at his home on Feb. 3, KNDU reported.
He is described as 5-foot-6 with brown hair. He was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt with light blue jeans and black shoes.
Huizar, who is a former Yakima cop, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.