Former Yakima cop suspected of double homicide, child abduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Officers are searching for a man accused of murdering two people and kidnapping a 1-year-old in eastern Washington. West Richland police received a tip that he was possibly sighted on Hayden Island in North Portland.

A clerk at a Plaid Pantry on Hayden Island told police that he may have seen the suspect, 39-year-old Elias Huizar, at the store just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) said Portland police alerted them about the potential sighting, and that Huizar was possibly driving a black sedan. The clerk said Huizar bought a drink at the store around 12:42 a.m. and also reported seeing a child in the backseat of his vehicle, according to Portland police.

Police searched the area but did not find Huizar, the 1-year-old or the vehicle.

Around 8:45 a.m., deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Exit 30 off Interstate 84, near Benson State Park. A person reported seeing a vehicle that possibly matched information in the Amber Alert out of Washington. Law enforcement responded to the area, but did not find the vehicle.