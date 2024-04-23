Police ask for help locating missing Grants Pass teen

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Kaiden Eugene Thayer was last seen leaving his home on Hubbard Lane on April 17.

Kaiden is described as a white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they believe Kaiden is in Grants Pass or surrounding areas.

Anyone who has seen Kaiden or knows where he might be is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

