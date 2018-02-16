Home
Gun law concerning domestic violence passes in Oregon House

Medford, Ore. — A bill designed to expand gun control laws against people convicted of domestic violence passed in the Oregon House on Thursday. House Bill 4145 is aiming to close what’s known as the boyfriend and stalker loophole.

The bill essentially expands gun restrictions to people who have been convicted of domestic violence, regardless of their relationship dynamics.

The current law prevents people from from buying or owning a gun if they’ve been convicted of committing a violent crime against an intimate partner. That covers married couples, couples who live together, or couples who have children together. This bill would extend that to couples who are in a relationship, even if they don’t live together.

Medford Police Deputy Chief Scott Clauson says it would impact some of the more troubling cases the department sees.

“The most common scenario would be the major breakup, and where the other person leaves, and kind of goes into a stalking mode,” Clauson said. “Those are the ones that are concerning.”

The bill was first introduced in the house in late January. On Friday, it was up for a first reading in the Oregon Senate. NBC5 News will continue to track the progress of this bill.

