Foster Grandparent Program looking for local volunteers

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you enjoy working with children, a local organization is looking for senior volunteers to work with local kids.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Southern Oregon helps connects seniors with youth. Last year, the program spent roughly 43,000 hours with children in southern Oregon. The organization is looking to add 15-20 volunteers. To be eligible, you must be 55 years or older.
“We hear from our folks all the time — our volunteers that it’s the reason they get out of bed in the morning,” said Kristin Milligan, Executive Director with Community Volunteer Network. “They get to work with children, get reinvigorated, have a new excitement toward life, and to being able to really be a part of the community.”
The program does come with a $2.65 per hour non-taxable stipend, on-the-job accident and liability insurance, mileage reimbursement at $.50 per mile and other benefits. Volunteers are expected to work with children for a minimum of 15 hours, and a maximum of 40 hours per week.
The program is a part of the federal agency Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored by Community Volunteer Network.
If you would like more information about the program, call them at 541-857-7786.
