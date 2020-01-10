Four people arrested along with Medford elude suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – The investigation into a wanted man led officers to a home where they found several people with outstanding warrants.
On December 12, 2019, detectives tried to pull over John David Lewis when they realized he was driving a stolen car. Lewis didn’t stop and a chase began. Police used a spike strip to stop the car, but Lewis got out and ran away. At the time, he was considered armed and dangerous.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sent out their K9 unit but didn’t find Lewis.
Eventually, detectives learned Lewis was staying at a residence in the first block of Lewis Avenue.
On the morning of January 10, 2020, served a search warrant at the Lewis Avenue property and found several other people with outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Lewis was arrested in connection with the vehicle chase and for two outstanding warrants.
20-year-old Nathan Smith, 43-year-old Melissa Yeoman and 37-year-old Ted Jenson were arrested on their warrants along with new drug charges.
30-year-old Tera Atchley was arrested for housing the criminals, MPD said.