Texas migrants dropped at VP Harris’ home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Three buses coming from Texas dropped off a large group of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C.

Over 100 recent migrants, including babies and young children, arrived near the Vice President’s residence in historically frigid temperatures.

This appears to be the latest example of an effort by governors in Republican-led states, including Governor Greg Abbott, to bus migrants to liberal cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

However, immigration activists have criticized the recent drop-off and viewed it as a particularly cruel move due to the freezing temperatures.

Local organizations have begun picking up the migrants and bringing them to shelters where there was food and warm clothes.

Groups are also helping many of the arrivals find transportation to reach their final destinations.

Texas alone has sent nearly 15,000 migrants to other cities since April, according to a review by NBC News.