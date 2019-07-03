Fourth of July celebration preps underway in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Last-minute preparations are being made Wednesday for the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C.
Two Bradley fighting vehicles and two army Abrams battle tanks for president Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” Fourth of July celebration are being placed around the Lincoln Memorial and National Mall.
An Air Force B-2 stealth bomber and other warplanes are also expected to conduct flyovers during Thursday night’s celebration which will also feature a 30 minute fireworks show.
President Trump, scheduled to deliver a speech from the Lincoln Memorial, pushed back Wednesday against complaints about the cost of Thursday’s celebration, tweeting, the expenses “will be very little compared to what it is worth.”
The Washington Post reports the National Park Service is diverting $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees from parks across the country in order to pay for the celebration.