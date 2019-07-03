Man killed in Douglas County mower accident identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police have identified the man killed in a mowing accident along a Douglas County roadway.
Oregon State Police said on Tuesday morning, an Oregon Department of Transportation employee was mowing vegetation along Highway 42. Near milepost 59, the mower hit a man who was believed to have been sleeping in the grass.
The ODOT employee immediately called 911 and tried to help the man, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
On Wednesday morning, police identified the man who was killed as 49-year-old Keith Ericson. His last known addresses were in Rapid City, South Dakota and Sanda Monica, California.