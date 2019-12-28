Fourth RV fire happens at same property this week

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is now investigating after the fourth fire this week broke out at a Central Point property.
Earlier this week, firefighters responded to the property on the 3800 block of Corey Road for 3 fires in 24 hours Sunday and Monday.
Late last night, crews responded to another fire at the same address.
Jackson County Fire District 3 previously told us its fire marshal was looking into the fires, now the sheriff’s office says it’s investigating.
“It is an arson investigation and arsons are pretty difficult sometimes to prove, but not impossible,” said Mike Moran of the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.
The 4 fires this week aren’t the only problems the property has had.
In March, it had a cooking fire get out of hand that burned down an RV and a barn.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.