Lawmakers kick off Oregon’s long 2023 legislative session

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — The Oregon legislature kicked off its 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, one marked by new leadership and a busy agenda. Over the next five months, there will be hundreds of bills introduced, some of which will become new laws. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be directed to state agencies and initiatives across Oregon.

The proceedings can be fascinating, they can be tense, and often they can be downright boring — at least for the outside observer. Regardless, the legislative session can have a big potential impact on the lives of ordinary Oregonians.

Tuesday was the first legislative opening day since the COVID-19 pandemic began where lobbyists and members of the public were allowed in the capitol. The change of pace brought with it a low thrum of excitement.

The first day of the session is also customarily when the House and Senate will set their expectations and lay out their agendas. At noon, a KGW crew gathered in a small Senate conference room where Democratic leaders shared their legislative priorities; highlighting affordable housing, homelessness and issues of law and order.

Sen. James Manning has been working on a plan for universal health care and will again push for that this session.

“My bill under the concept of universal health care will actually save a billion dollars a year. In addition to that, our current health care system — not everybody is covered. This universal health care system will cover everyone,” Manning said.

Sen. Floyd Prozanski, chair of the public safety and justice committee, said lawmakers will work to make the gun restrictions in Measure 114 something that is easy to implement and can avoid getting tied up in court.

Prozanski also said lawmakers will try to adjust Measure 110, which decriminalized user amounts of all drugs. He wants to lower the limit for the amount of fentanyl a person can have before it’s considered more than just a “user amount.” Basically, if you’ve got more than a certain number of pills, Measure 110 wouldn’t protect you from criminal charges.

“We will be looking at what is the break point as something being personal use quantity as to what isn’t,” he said. “As we know, fentanyl has unfortunately shown its ugliness, the strength and potency of it, and so you will probably see something that seems to be smaller in size in personal use than you would for someone else, because of the ramifications.”

Opening day did not run perfectly. As Senate Democrats were beginning their meeting, something unexpected happened — almost immediately, the recording for their digital stream abruptly stopped as Senate President Rob Wagner began his remarks. A minor glitch, quickly fixed, but it resulted in peals of rueful laughter.

It was also clear that the Democrats, who once again control the Oregon Senate, had been reminded to say that they looked forward to working with their Republican colleagues — something multiple lawmakers hit on. But, as one reporter pointed out, Republicans weren’t invited to be part of the presentation.

“I think you’re going to see a very clear tone that good ideas come from everyone,” Wagner replied. “And all of our committee chairs have already started the process of reaching out to their vice chairs, every member of their committee and trying to identify areas — whether it’s the issues you see reflected here at this table — so many of these issues are representative across the state of Oregon and I think there’s a ton of areas of alignment.”