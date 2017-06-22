Freaky fish makes debut at N. California hatchery

Oroville, Calif. – As scary as it looks, this creepy-looking fish is completely harmless.
Officials say lampreys have become more visible in California’ s Feather River.
The fish has always lived there, but the Oroville Dam crisis four months ago allowed it to expand.
Lampreys can grow up to three feet, but their food is only other fish.
Tour guide Jana Frazier said, “We don’t tend to see these things in the hatchery anymore, so this is like a new thing, even to those who have been here for a long time. So it’s cool, it’s creepy, prehistoric looking like a sturgeon, but it’s totally harmless to people, you’ve got nothing to worry about if you go wading or swimming in the river.”
The fish is a parasite that latches onto other types of water life.