MT. SHASTA, Ore. – On Friday (1/12/24) you can hit the ice for free in Mt. Shasta.

The Siskiyou Ice Rink located at 800 Rockfellow Dr., is hosting a community family ice skating party from 5 PM to 9 PM.

All you have to do is dress warm and bring your own marshmallow toasting stick. Not only is the skating free, but so are the s’mores.

