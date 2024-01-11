Teen arrested after making threats in Klamath Union High School online chat

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath County teenage boy was arrested in connection to an online threat towards Klamath Union High School Thursday.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, a 16-year-old posted a statement of violence to the social media platform Snapchat.

The statement, which was posted in a Klamath Union High School 2025 group chat, involved a gun and the date January 11.

Upon learning of the threat, officers contacted Snapchat and were able to identify the teen who posted the threat. He was later arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Klamath County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police in conjunction with school officials will continue to monitor the campus throughout the day to ensure student and staff safety. KFPD says it “does not take threats against the safety of our youth lightly and will continue to work diligently and efficiently to protect the community and schools.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Klamath Falls Police at 541-883-5336.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.