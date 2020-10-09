Free COVID-19 screenings offered to Southern Oregonians

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Southern Oregon residents will soon get a chance to ease their minds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Potential coronavirus infection is looming in the back of a lot of people’s minds these days. And with the possibility of asymptomatic spread, there may always be a worry that someone we know, perhaps even ourselves, is a carrier of the virus that has sickened millions and killed over 200,000 Americans.
To identify possible cases of coronavirus locally, Jackson County Health and Human Services said there will be a free “COVID-19 testing event” next week, even for people who aren’t showing symptoms.
A drive-through and walk-up testing event will be held on Tuesday, October 13 at Science Works in Ashland between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
A walk-up only testing event will take place on Wednesday, October 14 at Cornerstone Church in Medford from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For Josephine County residents, screenings will take place at the Grants Pass Parkway Church on October 15 and 16 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
These particular screenings are known as “polymerase chain reaction” tests that check for the actual presence of the virus, not just your immune system’s response to it. So far, it’s the best indicator of who is infected.
Testing is being performed by Medical Teams International, a faith-based non-profit organization headquartered in Oregon.