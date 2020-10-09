Decision 2020 update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — We’re about three weeks away from the presidential election and already, several million ballots have been cast. But the president, forced off the campaign trail due to coronavirus, is attempting to restart rallies soon.
President Trump said, “I think I’m gonna try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together. But we want to do a rally probably in Florida, Saturday night. Might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night.”
But even the White House admits, that timeline could be tough
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “He wants to be out there and logistically whether tomorrow is possible, it would be tough.”
Instead of packed venues, the president may have to settle for virtual rallies like one with conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
Inside the White House, President Trump has veered on a variety of issues, including the next COVID relief legislation.
Tuesday, he halted stimulus talks between White House negotiators and Congress. But Friday, he tweeted “COVID relief negotiations are moving along. Go big!”
While President Trump recovers from coronavirus, Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are out talking to voters about COVID-19.
“Joe’s had a plan for COVID since March,” Harris said. “Been talking about this, he knows what this needs and leadership required to get it under control.”
President Trump said his coronavirus infection is under control, but his team said they will wait to hold events until it is safe. “We’re just trying to keep up with the president who’s ready to go, ready to be out there as soon as he gets the okay from his doctor,” Press Secretary McEnaney said.