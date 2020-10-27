Free COVID-19 testing continues in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE, Co.- COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state. Luckily, free testing in Southern Oregon will continue this week in Josephine County.
Josephine County Public Health with be partnering with Medical Teams International to do free testing throughout this week.
Testing kicks off tomorrow and is free to everyone regardless of symptoms, insurance, or immigration status. No appointments are needed to get tested. People interested can just arrive at the location for a simple drive through test.
The tests will be diagnostic and will identify active COVID-19 infection.
Josephine County Public Health is working with Medical Teams International to distribute tests. The organization’s COVID response manager Jason Rogers says after the incredible turn out at the last free testing events, they’re excited for round two.
“Overwhelming support from Ashland all the way up to Grants Pass, and we’re heading over to Cave Junction this time so we are hoping the people in Cave Junction turn out for some testing.”
According to Josephine County Public Health, these self-swabbing nasal tests will deliver results in just 48 to 72 hours.
The first free testing event will be tomorrow from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers School District office.
The other testing sites and dates are below:
October 27 | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Three Rivers School District
8550 New Hope Rd, Grants Pass OR 97527
October 28 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Cave Junction Jubilee Park
307 S Junction Ave, Cave Junction OR 97523
October 29 | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM | AllCare Health
1701 NE 7th St, Grants Pass OR 97526
October 30 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM | AllCare Health
1701 NE 7th St, Grants Pass OR 97526
