Free frozen treats Friday from businesses celebrating summer

MEDFORD, Ore. – To celebrate the 1st official day of summer, June 21st, how about welcoming in the new season with a few freebies? Customers can score a free frozen treat from both Dairy Queen and Wayback Burger for the start of the new season.
If you head to Wayback on Friday you can pick up a free milkshake to enjoy. No strings attached. The offer is good while supplies last.
At Dairy Queen, customers who download the mobile app will get a coupon for a small ice cream cone. That coupon can be redeemed with any purchase.