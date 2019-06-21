Rep. Walden to hold town hall meetings in S. Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Representative Greg Walden will make numerous public appearances across Oregon to hear citizen concerns about what’s happening locally and in Washington D.C.
Walden, the Republican U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, announced two of his next 13 town hall meetings will be held in southern Oregon.
Walden said, “I’m looking forward to hearing from people throughout the Second District at these 13 town halls. These meetings provide just another opportunity to hear from Oregonians and provide an update on the issues I’m working on back in Congress. In addition to the over 70,000 letters, emails, and phone calls I have responded to over the past year, these town halls help me stay updated on the issues people are facing in our communities. This is a top priority for me.”
On Friday, June 28, Walden will make his Josephine County appearance at 9:00 a.m. in the Grants Pass High School Performing Arts Center located at 830 NE 9th Street in Grants Pass.
Later that same day at 11:30 a.m., Walden is slated to hold a town hall meeting in Jackson County at the Eagle Point High School cafeteria located at 203 N. Platt Avenue in Eagle Point.
For a complete list of upcoming town hall meetings, visit https://walden.house.gov/town-hall-meetings