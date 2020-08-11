Free meal programs to continue into uncertain school year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The school year is quickly approaching and school districts are trying to iron out the details of how the year will operate. One of those big details? Making sure students have access to food.
Due to the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, school districts have been forced to scrap a lot of the plans they has been working all summer on. One of their top priorities is to make sure students are fed.
The Grants Pass School District is going to continue its meal program into the school year, even though the future of students on campus is uncertain. According to communications specialist, Kristin Hosfelt with Grants Pass School District says they will be handing out meals every weekday for children ages 1 through 18, like they did in the spring.
Not only will meals be available in specific locations, they will also have busses traveling with meals for better access.
The meals will be available for all children from 1 to 18, regardless of enrollment.
“We know that kids need fuel to focus. So we want to make sure through a variety of means we’re able to provide meals, so that those kids have that fuel,” said Hosfelt.
If you are a parent of a student in a district that qualifies for the free-reduced lunch program, like the Grants Pass School District, you will recieve an Oregon Trail Card in the mail. This will happen even if your child is not enrolled in the program.
The funds on those cards will last 12 months.
