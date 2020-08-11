Northern California school districts announce their plans for this fall

“It allows us to train students who may be younger or have special needs on how to safely re-enter,” said Del Norte County School District superintendent, Jeff Harris.
Del Norte County is planning to reopen its schools similar to the way Oregon approached reopening businesses: with phases. Phase one is set to last 2 weeks. Harris says all students will be learning fully from home.
Phase 2 and 3 involves gradually bringing them in.
“Then come in with distance learning and small in-person cohort the next 3 weeks, with a return to blended or hybrid learning with students on campus,” Harris said.
He says this set-up will be successful because he says Del Norte County has had a low amount of coronavirus cases.
“What we’re doing is we’re minimizing the spread and mitigating the opportunity for it to spread by allowing everyone to go distance, but then bringing small cohorts back, we can address those [coronavirus] concerns in very controlled environments,” said Harris.
Similar to Del Norte’s plan, Yreka Union High School District has decided school doors will open under phase 3 of its operating plan.
It says students will be returning to campus at 50% capacity, alternating days.
For example, a student could learn in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and learn from home the rest of the week.
