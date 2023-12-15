Free Meals for All Students at Central Point School District

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Some good news for local students, all Central Point schools are now approved to serve free meals to all students.

The new change means that kids can eat breakfast and lunch at no cost without the need to qualify for benefits.

The district says the mid-school-year change comes due to a recent USDA rule.

The district also says that any paid meals already charged to kids in December will now be credited back to their meal accounts.

