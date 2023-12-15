Highway 199 closed in Grants Pass due to police activity

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Highway 199 is currently closed in Grants Pass between Dowell Road and Redwood Avenue due to a law enforcement incident.

Grants Pass Police confirmed Kelly Lynn Mason fired at officers after a short pursuit. Officers returned fire.

Grants Pass Police ask the public to find alternative routes.

Police say there is no further danger to the public, but the roadway will remain closed during the on scene investigation.

Mason is the fourth suspect wanted in connection to a burglary turned homicide that happened on Nov. 21 in Grants Pass.

Grants Pass Police Department says on Nov. 21 around 7:45 p.m., it responded to gunshot reports inside an apartment on the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway. When officers arrived on scene, one victim had been shot and another severely beaten.

The gunshot victim, Katherine Crago, died from her wounds at the scene. The male victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say over the past three weeks, the Major Crimes Unit’s investigation revealed the victims had been targeted for the robbery.

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection to this case. Sasha Marie Moe was arrested November 22, Rick Eric Braton Lester was arrested December 4, and Michael Fay Woodruff was arrested December 11. All three suspects have been booked into Josephine County Jail for charges of 2nd degree murder, robbery, burglary, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.

