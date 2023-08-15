Free portable Air Conditioners for qualifying residents

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 15, 2023

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – As the heat wave continues, one organization is offering free air conditioning units to seniors in the Rogue Valley.

Unete says it has teamed up with Oregon Health Authority to give out portable air conditioners to qualifying individuals.

To qualify, you must meet the following:

  • 65 years of age or older
  • Eligible for Medicare
  • Any age with a medical condition further exacerbated by heat
  • Jackson or Josephine County resident

Unete has been in the Rogue Valley since 1996 and we serve the farmworker and immigrant community but for this program, we actually serve everyone,” said Unete’s Program Coordinator Kathy Keesee.  “We don’t turn anybody away just because they aren’t a farmworker.”

To receive one of the 80 units currently available, you can call Unete at 541-245-1625.  The organization says it needs a name, date of birth, Medicare ID number, and physical address.

The person getting the unit must live in the home where it is being delivered.

“We know there are people out there with fragile health conditions that are exacerbated by extreme temperatures,” Keesee said.  “We hope to be able to reach those people and help them with a unit.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content