Free portable Air Conditioners for qualifying residents

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – As the heat wave continues, one organization is offering free air conditioning units to seniors in the Rogue Valley.

Unete says it has teamed up with Oregon Health Authority to give out portable air conditioners to qualifying individuals.

To qualify, you must meet the following:

65 years of age or older

Eligible for Medicare

Any age with a medical condition further exacerbated by heat

Jackson or Josephine County resident

“Unete has been in the Rogue Valley since 1996 and we serve the farmworker and immigrant community but for this program, we actually serve everyone,” said Unete’s Program Coordinator Kathy Keesee. “We don’t turn anybody away just because they aren’t a farmworker.”

To receive one of the 80 units currently available, you can call Unete at 541-245-1625. The organization says it needs a name, date of birth, Medicare ID number, and physical address.

The person getting the unit must live in the home where it is being delivered.

“We know there are people out there with fragile health conditions that are exacerbated by extreme temperatures,” Keesee said. “We hope to be able to reach those people and help them with a unit.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.