New vape sensors in Grants Pass secondary schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – As students get ready to head back to school, Grants Pass School District says its new vape sensors are working.

The district says these new sensors are currently in every bathroom on all secondary school campuses in the district.

While they’re programed to detect vapes in the bathrooms, staff says that isn’t the only thing they’re concerned about.

“It has the ability to report back on the air quality, the CO2 content in the air,” said Tommy Blanchard, Operations manager with the Grants Pass School District. “It provides temperature to us and there’s also a noise sensitivity level.”

The district says designated staff at each school will get a text message and email when sensors go off so they can investigate.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.