KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls is offering snow removal assistance to low-income seniors.

To be eligible you must be 60 years or older and make less than $26,600 in gross income, or for a couple to qualify you need to make less than $30,400.

You can register on the city of Klamath Falls website.

Service is on a first come first serve basis and is available Mondays through Fridays.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.