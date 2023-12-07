Humane Society of North Lake County Approved as Non Profit

NORTH LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Humane Society of North Lake County has officially been approved as a nonprofit.

According to the Humane Society’s post, local residents Karen Morgan, Becky Toko and Kathy Allen have been working for the past four years to organize local spay and neuter clinics. They’ve also been rescuing and rehoming cats and dogs as well as helping local law enforcement with animal control issues.

As there is no official animal control in north Lake County, they decided to form an official nonprofit and their goal is to build a facility for the Humane Society of North Lake County. They’ll be launching a fundraising campaign for those initial costs. Right now, they’re taking applications for foster volunteers. For more information, you can contact them at this email address: [email protected]

