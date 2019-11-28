MEDFORD, Ore. – A number of places across the Rogue Valley are serving up free Thanksgiving meals.
In Ashland, Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice is serving up its annual Ashland Community Peace Meal. It will be held at the Bellview Grange located at 750 Tolman Creek Road from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
In Medford, the Gospel Mission at 125 W. Jackson Street will be serving meals 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The First Christian Church at 1900 Crater Lake Avenue will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Point Pub and Grill in Central Point is offering meals from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. They’ll be picking up people from Alba Park and The Point in Medford and shuttling them to the restaurant for free.
Café Dejuener will serve free food on East Main Street in Medford between 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
In Grants Pass, the Gospel Rescue Mission at 540 SW Foundry Street will be open for everyone from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m
The Jubilation Fellowship Church at 6155 Williams Highway will have a meal from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.