Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Thanksgiving is Thursday, and it kicks off one of the busiest times of the year for shopping. From Brown Thursday to Giving Tuesday and everything in between, including Small Business Saturday.

“Shopping holiday” that celebrates the importance of buying local. Local businesses often offer specials to bring people in. The idea is that if people shop local their money stays local.

“It’s really just to hype it up to use it as a reminder that small businesses are really the core of America,” Owner of Shreeve Marketing, Melissa Shreeve said.

There are many businesses around the Rogue Valley that are participating in Small Business Saturday with deals and offers for the Rogue Valley Community.

“We would not be here if not for women sharing about the boutique and women supporting local. This community has really embraced us and supporting small businesses which are priceless,” Volamos Boutique Owner, Kimberly Lopez said.

For more information, you can head to Shreeve Marketing’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shreevemarketing/for more information about the businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. Shreeve said there will be a list posted to the page tomorrow.

