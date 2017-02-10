Freight train derails in N. California

Sacramento County, Calif. (KCRA) — A freight train derailed Friday afternoon near Elk Grove in Sacramento County, sending at least 17 train cars into the Cosumnes River, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.
The derailment happened sometime before 1 p.m. near Dillard Road and the Cosumnes River.
There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured.
It is unclear what the train was carrying, but hazmat crews have been called to the scene as a precaution. There was a red substance seen leaking out of one of the train cars.
Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.
Traffic is backing up on Highway 99 because drivers are looking at the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.
