Friends remember state senator’s wife killed in accident

Grants Pass, Ore,. — New tonight, we’re learning more about the crash that claimed the life of a local legislator’s wife over the weekend.

It happened on I-5 just north of Grants Pass.

Police say State Senator Herman Baertschiger’s wife – Leta was walking in the right lane on Interstate 5 South when she was hit by a truck.

It happened near milepost 58 in Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police say the driver of the semi truck was unable to avoid hitting her.

Baertschiger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it’s unknown right now why she walking on the freeway.

Baertschiger’s friend of 30 years says she was a very kind and compassionate woman.

“She was a very kind, kind, generous with her time, and definitely wanted to know that you were ok.” said Bob King.

Herman Baertschiger is a two term State Senator for district two.

He serves Josephine and Northern Jackson Counties.

While this is still an active investigation, police say the driver of the truck will not  be charged.

