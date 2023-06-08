Fuel spill slows traffic on Highway 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A fuel tanker spill in Douglas County will slow traffic on Highway 38 for at least a week.

On Wednesday morning, a semi-truck hauling gasoline and diesel crashed on Highway 38 near milepost 45.

The crash triggered a complete closure of the highway that lasted several hours.

By Wednesday afternoon, the roadway was open to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the ongoing cleanup of approximately 1,247 gallons of diesel and 771 gallons of gasoline will slow traffic until at least June 15.

Flaggers will direct traffic 24 hours a day until cleanup and road reconstruction is completed.

Motorists are being told to expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.