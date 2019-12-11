Fuel spill stretches for 15 miles on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A semi truck caused a fuel spill that stretched for 15 miles on Highway 199.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on Wednesday morning, a semi truck hauling plywood had a small fuel leak as it traveled between Wonder and Cave Junction.
The driver reportedly stopped after seeing smoke coming from under the hood before any fuel could ignite.
ODOT was notified about the spill, which was expected to cause minimal delays Wednesday morning but travelers were advised to use caution.