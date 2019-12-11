Dogs attack young deer at Jacksonville Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who was involved in an incident where a young deer was killed.
Oregon State Police said on the night of November 30, cameras at Jacksonville Elementary School recorded two dogs attacking a deer. A female eventually gained control of the dogs, but about 20 minutes later one of them returned and attacked the deer again for about 12 minutes before the deer died.
OSP said they want to talk to the person captured on surveillance video. Troopers said, “If you have seen the dogs or know the female please contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Brittany Hanigan.”