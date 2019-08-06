Fuel tanker overturns on Jackson County roadway

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A truck crashed on a rural roadway Monday night, spilling hazardous fuel and sending the driver to the hospital.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of August 5, they received a report of a crash in the 11000 block of Antioch Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a double tanker truck hauling 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel overturned on the roadway with fuel actively leaking.
The truck driver was reportedly hauling the fuel for firefighting operations on the East Evans Creek Fire. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening
The wreckage was cleared by Tuesday morning, but clean-up of the spilled fuel is expected to continue for at least 24 hours.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but deputies do not believe the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.