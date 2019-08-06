Death under investigation in Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. – Police are investigating a death in the Douglas County community of Riddle.
Deputies said they received a 911 call requesting medical aid at about 7:41 a.m. Tuesday.
When the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Glenbrook Loop Road, they found a male dead outside of the home.
Detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were at the scene throughout Tuesday morning investigating the nature of the death.
“It is too early in the investigation to determine if the death is the result of violence or suicide,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell. “We do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety.”
Anyone with further information has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4458 and refer to case number 19-3616.