Full lineup for ‘Rogue Music Festival’ announced

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The entire lineup for this summer’s Rogue Music Festival has been announced.

The following acts are scheduled to appear on June 16 and 17 at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point:

Friday lineup:

Dillon Charmichael (3:30 p.m.)

The Cadillac Three (5:00 p.m.)

Chris Janson (6:45 p.m.)

Eric Church (9:00 p.m.)

Saturday lineup:

Frank Ray (1:15 p.m.)

Tenille Townes (3:00 p.m.)

Sawyer Brown (4:45 p.m.)

Brothers Osborne (6:45 p.m.)

Carrie Underwood (9:00 p.m.)

Tickets are on sale now at Sherm’s Food 4 Less, Expo Box Office, and online at www.RogueMusicFest.com

