Fundraiser to help kids get beds is underway

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Family Nurturing Center has kicked off its Beds 4 Kids Drive. It started at the beginning of February and will go until the end of the month.

FNC provides services to high-risk families to make sure kids are raising in a safe and encouraging space.

Employees at the center say its imperative children have a bed to sleep on and a safe space to lay their heads at night.

Desirae Anthony, Development Coordinator says, “We often overlook the importance of a bed to a child. A bed in their home means they have a place to sleep safely. A bed is a symbol of permanency to these families, and is oftentimes required by social workers prior to a families reunification”.

Their goal is to raise $5,000. That money will go towards buying bed frames, mattresses, sheets, pillows, and box springs.

To donate: Visit http://familynurturingcenter.org/donate/

You can also mail in your donation to:
Family Nurturing Center
212 North Oakdale Avenue
Medford, OR 975801

Add “Beds 4 Kids” on the memo line of the check or enclosed in the envelope.

