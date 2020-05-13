Future of flying changing due to coronavirus

Packed-in passengers might not be the norm right now, according to major airlines. But more scenes like this are raising new concerns about whether you can maintain social distancing while flying.
If you change or cancel a trip because of coronavirus, you are not entitled to a refund, according to new guidance just laid out by the Department of Transportation. It says you can get your money back within a week if it is the airline that cancels but if you cancel, what you get back is up to the airline.
In the U.S., more than half of all airliners are now parked but more passengers are stepping on board a shrinking fleet. The number of people passing through security has climbed to the highest level in six weeks.
Barry Biffle is the CEO of Frontier Airlines. He said, “We’re already seeing visiting friends and relatives, kind of the back-bone of our business, we’re starting to see that come back. But it’s at a very small level.”
United Airlines will now warn passengers if a flight is near capacity and let them rebook even though it stresses that most flights are less than half-full.
All major airlines are now mandating that passengers wear masks, but are not guaranteeing that every middle seat will be empty.
Representative Peter DeFazio (D-OR) is the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “We need federal rules,” he said. “I think that we should look carefully at whether or not we require distancing on airplanes and that could require leaving [the] middle seat open.”
High-ranking House Democrats say there is “inconsistency” and “uncertainty” in airline policies and want federal agencies to act.
DeFazio said, “I think that we should look carefully at whether or not we require distancing on airplanes and that could require leaving middle seat open.”
In a statement to CNN, the FAA says its authority lies in safe operation of aircraft and that it is “lending aviation expertise” to health officials and airlines.
Airline workers want more intervention. Captain Joe DePete with the Air Line Pilots Association said, “There’s a smart way to do this. We need to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to prevent unnecessary additional preventable risk to our passengers.”
Without federal mandates, industry groups say each airline is coming up with its own protocols.
Frontier, for instance, will do temperature checks at the gate and may turn you away with a fever higher than 100.4° F.
Frontier’s Biffle said, “We believe you are safer onboard Frontier and most airlines for that matter than in most enclosed buildings.”
Airlines are trying to entice fliers. While some fares may be low, it is not something the airlines will be able to do for long.
One international airline association says if middle seats are empty, airlines will have to raise fares prices more than 50% just to break even.