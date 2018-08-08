Garner Complex update for August 8

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to mop up hot spots at the Garner Complex as conditions improve.
The Garner Complex is at 85 percent containment as of August 8. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District will assume command of the fire around 12:00 p.m. on August 9, taking over for Florida’s Red Team.
On August 7, crews used infrared scanners to locate any remaining pockets of heat and isolated those hot spots to a few areas inside containment lines. Crews are planning to hone in on those spots and put them to rest. ODF says that none of these hot spots currently pose a threat to the fire’s control lines.
Fred Boehm, Chief of Operations, said, “Our crews have been successful at seeking and destroying hot spots, and we’re leaving some suppression equipment there, in case any further mop up is needed.”
As conditions improve crews and support teams continue to be released from the assignment, offering their support to other fires in the region.